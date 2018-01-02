  • MPD investigating two carjackings at two Kroger parking lots

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two carjackings happened at two area Kroger parking lots Tuesday. The crimes happened just 5 hours apart. 

    One happened around 8 a.m. on Summer Avenue just north of Sam Cooper in Berclair. The other happened on East Shelby Drive across the street from the Southland Mall. 

    Police said a man with a gun carjacked the victim and took off. Police are still looking for a 2007 Volkswagon Jetta. The car bears Tennessee tag 7E1-2E1.

    Police are also looking for a Ford Escape from the carjacking on Shelby Drive. That happened just before 1 in the afternoon. 

    No injuries were reported in either carjacking, and no arrests have been made. 

