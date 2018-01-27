MPD: Investigators need your help identifying a burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a burglar found in the 2700 block of Union Ave.
Investigators said the incident took place at 3 a.m. Friday.
Police describe the burglar as a tall, thin man. He stole several items from the victim's garage, according to MPD.
Officers said the suspect made several trips. Police said he took a generator, a leaf blower, power washer and a mountain bike.
During the process, the suspect changed jackets and hats, police say.
If you know this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH
