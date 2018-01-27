  • MPD: Investigators need your help identifying a burglar

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a burglar found in the 2700 block of Union Ave.

    Investigators said the incident took place at 3 a.m. Friday.

    Police describe the burglar as a tall, thin man. He stole several items from the victim's garage, according to MPD.

    Officers said the suspect made several trips. Police said he took a generator, a leaf blower, power washer and a mountain bike.

    During the process, the suspect changed jackets and hats, police say.

    If you know this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: