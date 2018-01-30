MPD: Man asks 'You like Trump right?' then sexually assaults woman

A Memphis man is charged with sexual assault after he grabbed a woman inside 201 Poplar, MPD said.
The victim told police she was outside a courtroom when Dedrick Kerr came up to her.
MPD said the woman claimed Kerr said he needed a lawyer. The victim said she wasn't one and walked away. The victim then began following another woman.
That is when Kerr got in front of the victim and said "You like Trump right?" as he grabbed her crotch. He then said, "You like being grabbed by the p***** don't you?"
This is in reference to a leaked tape of President Donald Trump making a vulgar statement in 2005.
Police were called and Kerr was detained.
