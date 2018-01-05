MPD: Man attacked while depositing money at Memphis bank

Memphis police are looking for someone who slashed a man with an unknown object this week, MPD said.
According to the police report, the victim went to the Wells Fargo on Hacks Cross Road a little after 1 a.m. on Jan. 2.
He noticed he was missing his wallet and then got out of his vehicle. That is when the suspect attacked. The man did not say anything, and just started cutting his forearm. After the victim escaped, he noticed he was missing $200, police said.
Police are hoping video cameras at the bank were able to catch the suspect.
