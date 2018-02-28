MPD: Man pulls rifle on officer, says 'I'll blow your *** off' then drives away

A Memphis police officer found himself staring down the barrel of a rifle on Tuesday.
According to police records, the officer was sitting at the corner of Lamar and Democrat when Deshun Dodson pulled up to his vehicle and started yelling.
The officer then turned towards the man so "that the suspect could clearly see his vest, which states 'Police' on the front and back."
Dodson then said "I'll blow your a** off. I got something for you," and then grabbed a black rifle at the officer, police saidThe officer immediately called for back up, and the car drove off.
Police were able to stop the vehicle and found the rifle in the backseat. Two children, ages one and two, were also inside the car. They were not in car seats and police said the car 'reeked of marijuana.'
Dodson was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of child neglect, among others.
