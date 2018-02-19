MPD: Man quickly captured after robbing bank in pajamas

Memphis police arrested a man who they said demanded $10,000 from a Memphis bank.
According to police, Avian Pounds was wearing blue pajama pants and a blue shirt when he went into the bank on the 2500 block of Frayser Boulevard. He handed an employee a note demanding the cash.
The employee gave him the cash, and Pounds fled.
Police said the vehicle he used to escape was seen on Overton Crossing near Hill Side. Pounds then ran from the car. He was caught shortly after with thousands of dollars from the bank.
Witnesses from the bank were able to identify Pounds in a photo line up. Pounds is charged with robbery.
