MPD: Man robbed after trying to buy iPhone from strangers

Memphis police are looking for four people who they said stole hundreds of dollars from a man looking to buy an iPhone.
The victim met two of the suspects at the Wendy’s on the 8000 block of Rockcreek Cove. When the suspects arrived, the victim asked them to come inside the restaurant.
Immediately, the suspects started showing him multiple iPhones while the victim was holding $750, police said.
They forcibly grabbed the cash from the victim, and took off. The victim ran after them.
According to MPD, the duo jumped in a blue Nissan Altima with two other people. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot at the victim. No one was injured. But, the bullet did hit the fast food restaurant.
Video cameras took a clear picture of the suspects’ vehicle as they fled southbound on Germantown Parkway, police said.
