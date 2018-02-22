MPD: Man spits on officer while being booked on kidnapping, robbery charges

A Memphis man made a bad situation worse earlier this week.
According to police, Darren Smith was arrested for robbing two people in their apartment in east Memphis on February 20.
MPD said Melissa Blevins was a friend of the victims. Blevins knocked on the victim's house, and they let her inside. While she walking inside, Darren Smith and an unknown man forced their way into the home.
One of the victims was then pistol whipped. Both victims were forced into a bathroom as the three stole prescriptions pills, an Xbox and a cell phone.
Police were able to track down two of the suspects, Darren Smith and Melissa Blevins at the 1100 block of Chicago.
After he was arrested, they took him in for processing.
While police were trying to get a fingerprint from Smith, officers said he became irate and spit on one of the officers. Smith was taken to Regional One to treatment, but the extent of his injuries are not known.
