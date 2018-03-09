MPD: Man stabs woman at bus stop because he 'doesn't like gay people'

A man was arrested for stabbing a woman at a bus stop, police said.
According to MPD, the victim was standing at the bus stop when Gaylord McDowell, 39, walked up to her.
Police said the suspect came up to the victim 'in attack mode.' She asked him to stop, and then the two got into an argument.
Things escalated when McDowell pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the breast, police said.
A MATA bus driver then drove up to the stop and the woman hopped on to get away.
When police arrested McDowell in the area, he told them he did not know the victim, but he did stab her in the chest.
"I already know what the police got me for, for that girl!," McDowell said. Officers found a knife on him and he said, "That's the same knife I had the other day."
He was taken to Ridgeway Police station for further questioning. At some point, he told officers that the victim was gay and, 'he does not like gay people."
GayLord McDowell is charged with criminal attempt: second degree murder.
