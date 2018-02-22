  • MPD: Man steals nearly $40,000 in jewelry from FedEx packages

    Memphis police arrested a man for stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry from packages. 

    Nkosi Lacy, 28, is charged with theft of property. 

    The arrest affidavit said Lacy was a package handler at FedEx and during his time working their he stole from at least 24 packages. MPD said the total value of the jewelry was $39,091. 

    Four people also said they saw him stealing, and he was caught on surveillance video. 

    Lacy admitted to taking the items in order to 'deprive the owner of said value of the merchandise.'

