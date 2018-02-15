0 MPD: Man walking down street, critically shot in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after he was gunned down while walking down the street overnight.

Police told FOX13, the victim was not very cooperative with investigators. Detectives are now hoping someone, saw something that could lead them to the attacker.

Minutes after midnight Memphis Police were called to Cottonwood Rd. near Churchill St. in Parkway Village.

A man told police, while he was walking down the road, he was shot. His attacker was able to get away.

"That’s frightening and I have my mother in here," Parkway Village resident Cathy Hendry said. "It’s scary."

Hendry wasn't sure if she heard the attack overnight, because much too often she said the sounds of violence become blended.

"It just seems to be getting worse," Hendry said. "Every night I go to sleep with no fewer than hearing probably five clips from a gun emptied."

Detectives said a woman found the shooting victim on her porch, pleading for help.

It's moments like this Hendry said she fears. That fear that’s led to her doing what she can to bullet-proof her own home, it includes strategically placing her bedroom furniture along an outside wall.

"I had them lined up because if I bullet comes through the wall is going to go into my furniture instead of into me," Hendry said. "Does that make sense?"

Police, however are still struggling to make sense of who would open fire in the middle of this neighborhood--putting numerous families in harm’s way.

"You can’t even walk out your door, without peeking around corners first," Hendry said. "It shouldn't be that way."

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with any information.

