MPD: Man who stabbed MPD officer threw bombs at police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars after the stabbed an officer and threw bombs at MPD officers, police said.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Carrington.

Officials said one man was reportedly combative and armed with a knife. While attempting to detain the mental health consumer, one MPD officer was stabbed.

Initial reports from police said the officer was transported in critical condition, but he is now in stable condition. Director Michael Rallings said the officer is in good spirits.The suspect is now in police custody.

Christopher Roby is charged with 11 counts of criminal attempted first degree murder.

While police were trying to apprehend he threw multiple unknown items at officers. Police later discovered that Roby was tossing live explosives at them. According to the arrest affidavit, the only reason why a 'large explosive devise' did not detonate because it did not land properly on the ground.

The arrest affidavit also identifies the MPD Officer stabbed as Officer Dermyer. He was stabbed once in the left side and the other near the armpit.

