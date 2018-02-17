  • MPD: Memphis man driving stolen vehicle dies after critical crash

    By: Jerrita Patterson

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are responding to a tragic accident on Getwell and Kimball where a person was trapped inside a car.

    PHOTO: Memphis man driving stolen vehicle dies after critical crash

    MPD confrimed that the person was pronounced dead on the scene.

    The crash happened near a Marathon Gas Station near the University of Memphis.

    A Memphis man was driving a stolen white Camry when it struck a pole.

    MFD arrived on the scene at 9:12 Saturday morning.

    Traffic in that area is moving very slow, please use alternate routes.

    Jerrita Patterson is investigating the scene, see a full report tonight on FOX13 News.

    Trending stories:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories