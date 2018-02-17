MPD: Memphis man driving stolen vehicle dies after critical crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are responding to a tragic accident on Getwell and Kimball where a person was trapped inside a car.
PHOTO: Memphis man driving stolen vehicle dies after critical crash
MPD confrimed that the person was pronounced dead on the scene.
EYEWITNESS: Driver of white sedan was running from police, moments before the crash. Stay @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/dL0t5V8cuD— Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaFox13) February 17, 2018
The crash happened near a Marathon Gas Station near the University of Memphis.
A Memphis man was driving a stolen white Camry when it struck a pole.
MFD arrived on the scene at 9:12 Saturday morning.
Traffic in that area is moving very slow, please use alternate routes.
Traffic is slow moving @ Getwell & Kimball, following a terrible accident! Police still on the scene. More @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/lUXkxqNLQ9— Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaFox13) February 17, 2018
Jerrita Patterson is investigating the scene, see a full report tonight on FOX13 News.
