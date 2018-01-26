MPD: Murder charges filed after 14-year-old shot and killed in her kitchen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators told FOX13 murder charges have been filed after a 14-year-old was shot and killed while in her kitchen.
RELATED: Teenage girl shot and killed in Whitehaven
Dominique Holman, 20, told police he was upset with someone in the residence for threatening to put personal information about him on social media.
Holman admitted to police he fired at the residence out of anger.
Family and friends said Gaberielle Harris was in the kitchen of her southwest Memphis home when a bullet hit and killed her.
RELATED: No arrests made in 14-year-old girl's killing
Harris was also a member of the Whitehaven high pom squad.
Holman was on probation for aggravated burglary and theft of property at $10,000 to $60,000
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}