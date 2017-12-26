  • MPD needs your help searching for a missing man, now found

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: Michael Hollis was found.

    --------------------------------------------------------

    The Memphis Police department needs your help searching for a missing Memphis man.

    MPD said Michael Hollis was last seen by his father on Monday, December 18th.

    Investigators told FOX13 the victim has a know mental condition and refuses to take his medication.

    Officers' would like to advise people that Hollis might be suicidal.

    Hollis is a 37-year-old white male, 6'2", and 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray shirt with blue jeans.

    Police said Hollis might be driving a silver 2012 Dodge Charger with Tennessee license 5E79E2.

    If you know the whereabouts of Hollis, contact MPD at 636-4779. 

     

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories