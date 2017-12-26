MPD needs your help searching for a missing man, now found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: Michael Hollis was found.
--------------------------------------------------------
The Memphis Police department needs your help searching for a missing Memphis man.
MPD said Michael Hollis was last seen by his father on Monday, December 18th.
Investigators told FOX13 the victim has a know mental condition and refuses to take his medication.
Officers' would like to advise people that Hollis might be suicidal.
Hollis is a 37-year-old white male, 6'2", and 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray shirt with blue jeans.
Police said Hollis might be driving a silver 2012 Dodge Charger with Tennessee license 5E79E2.
If you know the whereabouts of Hollis, contact MPD at 636-4779.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}