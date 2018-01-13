MPD needs your help searching for missing 20-year-old with an intellectual delay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department needs your help searching for a missing 20-year-old with the mental capacity of a 7-year-old.
Desmond Chase was last seen in the 4000 block of Aldridge in Whitehaven at 4:10 Saturday morning.
Desmond was upset with his parents after her was reprimanded for not cleaning after himself, according to police.
Officers said Desmond pushed his mother and walked out of his house. According to his father, Desmond is a 20-year-old with an intellectual delay. He has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old.
MPD said Desmond is 5' 3" and 130 lbs. He was wearing a dark color jacket with red and blue patterns and blur jeans.
If you have seen Desmond, please contact the Memphis Police Department.
