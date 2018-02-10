  • MPD officer accused of rape; personnel file details past suspensions

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - We've uncovered new information about a Memphis police officer accused of attempted rape of a fellow officer. FOX13 dug into Bradley Henthorne’s personnel file and discovered he’s been disciplined by the MPD in the past.

    Officer Henthorne had been suspended a total of 8 days for mistakes on the job. The infractions include showing up for a court hearing late and even sleeping while on duty. The-36 year-old Henthorne joined the police department in June of 2009. Just three years into the job, Henthorne would find himself in trouble.

    In February of 2012 , Henthorne left his gun in a gym bag in an unsecured locker room.  

    His punishment was a two-day suspension. In November of 2013, Henthorne gets in trouble again. This time he is caught sleeping on duty and not filling out paperwork correctly.  

    The punishment was four-day suspension.  

    In March of 2017, Henthorne found himself in trouble again. He showed up to court, and the case was thrown out because of his tardiness.  

    His punishment was a one-day suspension. In that case, Henthorne told his supervisors he, "wanted to take full responsibility for his actions."

