MPD officer arrested for domestic violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer was arrested for domestic violence.
Bartlett police said they arrested Markus Stephens after he got into a fight with his wife.
Investigators said it happened Saturday afternoon.
He was taken to jail and faces a charge of domestic assault. Stephens is relieved of duty pending an investigation.
