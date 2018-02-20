  • MPD officer arrested for domestic violence

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer was arrested for domestic violence.
        
    Bartlett police said they arrested Markus Stephens after he got into a fight with his wife.

    Investigators said it happened Saturday afternoon.

    He was taken to jail and faces a charge of domestic assault. Stephens is relieved of duty pending an investigation.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories