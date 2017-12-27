  • MPD officer charged with domestic assault

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police Department told FOX13 an MPD officer has been relieved of duty after allegations of domestic assault.

    Quintsontro Irby was arrested Tuesday, December 26, and charged with domestic assault and bodily harm.

    Irby has since bonded out of jail and won't appear in court until January.

    He has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the internal investigation. Irby began working with the city in January of 2000.

