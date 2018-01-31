  • MPD officer in stable condition after being stabbed by mental health consumer

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned that a Memphis police officer was stabbed in East Memphis Tuesday evening.

    The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Carrington. 

    Officials said one man was reportedly combative and armed with a knife. While attempting to detain the 33-year-old mental health consumer, one MPD officer was stabbed.

    Initial reports from police said the officer was transported in critical condition, but he is now in stable condition. MPD Director Michael Rallings said the officer is in good spirits.The suspect is now in police custody.

