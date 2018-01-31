MPD officer in stable condition after being stabbed by mental health consumer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned that a Memphis police officer was stabbed in East Memphis Tuesday evening.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Carrington.
Officials said one man was reportedly combative and armed with a knife. While attempting to detain the 33-year-old mental health consumer, one MPD officer was stabbed.
Initial reports from police said the officer was transported in critical condition, but he is now in stable condition. MPD Director Michael Rallings said the officer is in good spirits.The suspect is now in police custody.
Watch full update from Memphis Police Department and Mayor Jim Strickland:
Just came from visiting our officer at Regional One. Tonight is a powerful and sobering reminder of the risks our brave Memphis Police officers take to serve us every single day.— Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) January 31, 2018
Please join me in continuing to keep him and his family in your prayers. https://t.co/TyVVelzCwe
