0 MPD officer relieved of duty has long history of suspensions, problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer has been relieved of duty.

Officer Isaac Coleman is now sitting at home, relieved of duty with pay.

It is not the first time that he has been suspended from the job.

He is currently under investigation by the MPD, but the allegations are still unconfirmed.

In the past decade, Coleman has been required on two separate occasions to take anger management classes.

According to Coleman’s personnel file, “In 2015 a citizen called police after receiving threatening text messages from her boyfriend. The citizen alleged [Coleman] made the scene and began making unwanted advances towards her.”

When the woman tried to get her phone back, the MPD report stated that Coleman refused and placed her under arrest. Then took the woman to jail without a supervisors approval.

He was suspended, without pay, a total of ten days.

A few years earlier, in 2011, Coleman was suspended 30 days for an altercation with a gas station employee.

The MPD report addressing Coleman stated, “You grabbed the on-duty female clerk, placed her in a headlock, and violently tossed her over your hip, holding her down in a headlock for approximately two minutes.”

Coleman's own partner had to repeatedly ask the officer to release the woman from a headlock. The altercation began after the clerk allegedly told officer Coleman she would win in a boxing match.

That clerk later filed a lawsuit against Coleman, which also alleges he made explicit sexual remarks towards her on multiple prior occasions.

The lawsuit was dropped in 2017 because Coleman filed for bankruptcy.

In 2009, Coleman was suspended five days after an altercation with a fellow officer.

Leading one supervisor to write, “He becomes upset when he is teased and loses control and needs a more in depth anger management program.”

Those are the most serious infractions, involving others. But Coleman we was suspended four days for falling asleep and wrecking his squad car.

In another incident, he was served a three-day suspension for leaving duty assignments and going outside city limits.

He was also given written reprimands for failing to monitor a suspect, who escaped from his squad car in handcuffs, and insubordination.

Coleman did not answer the door when FOX13's Zach Crenshaw went to his house Tuesday, even though the light was on and his car was in the driveway.

FOX13 is still working to confirm why Coleman is currently relieved of duty. The MPD is not releasing specifics about why he is off the job.

