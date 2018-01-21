MPD officer relieved of duty pending internal investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department has relieved an officer of duty pending an internal investigation.
FOX13 is working to confirm the circumstances that lead to the internal investigation.
MPD has confirmed that Officer Issac Coleman from the Tillman station has been relieved.
This is an ongoing investigation.
We will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
