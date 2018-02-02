MPD: One person dead after truck overturns on I-40

Memphis police are investigating after a truck overturned on Interstate-40 near Watkins ave.
According to MPD, two vehicles were involved, and they are working to clear the area.
Tennessee Department of Transportation is on the scene.
FOX13 is working to learn more information and will update you on-air and online with the newest information as it becomes available.
