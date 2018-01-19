MPD: One suspect behind bars after group raids apartment with guns near U of M

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in jail after robbing a University of Memphis apartment, then being identified by the victims at the place he worked.

19-year-old Decorriun Cannon was working at Family Dollar when the people he stole from came inside to shop. They recognized him immediately, and called police.

Kaleigh Stevens is a senior at the University, and said the apartment complex is right next to campus.

“Honestly not surprising cause Memphis has such a bad reputation,” she said.

She told FOX13 it is normal to hear about crimes on or close to the school.

“You hear about them all the time,” Stevens said. “We get the alerts on our phones of something happening pretty much every day or every weekend.”

Cannon is one of four men that robbed a Gather apartment. He is charged with three counts of aggravated burglary and four counts of aggravated robbery.

Police said the men knocked on the apartment door and asked the renters to see their roommate that was away at the time. When the roommate arrived, a pistol was pulled on the victims.

The suspects took money, shoes, wallets, cell phones, a computer, and a PlayStation.

Police are still looking for the other suspects. If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.



