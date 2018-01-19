MPD: One suspect behind bars after group raids apartment with guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One suspect is behind bars after four men robbed a Memphis man at the Gather Apartments near the University of Memphis.
Thursday. three men knocked on the living room window in the 3600 block iof Southern asking for someone to open the door.
Two men living in the apartment let them in.
A few hours later, police said four men knocked on their front door and asked for another roommate.
Once they let the four men inside the apartment, each man pulled out a pistol and told everyone to put their hands up and don't move.
The men then went inside each room and stole money, shoes, wallets, cell phone, a laptop computer, and a Play Station from the apartment.
Another roommate was ordered out of a room and held at gunpoint.
The roommates went to a nearby Family Dollar and saw Decorriun Cannon working there. They recognized the robbers and called police.
Cannon was arrested by responding police.
