MPD: Patient at mental health facility threatens to kill, strangles employee over WiFi password

Memphis police are looking for a woman with multiple mental health problems who attacked an employee and then fled the facility.
MPD said the woman, who has ADHD, PTSD among other medical problems, wanted to access the internet on her tablet. She became angry and refused to take mer medicine.
The employee told police the woman then said, "I will kill you, I'm going to kill us both, and if i don't kill you I'm going to kill the next person that shows up." The woman than jumped on the victim, pushed her to the ground, and began to strangle her. The victim did not black out.
The patient fled the scene on foot, and Memphis police said the woman has not been seen since.
