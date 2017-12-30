MPD preparing for massive crowd Liberty Bowl weekend

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Friday, additional Memphis police officers began patrolling downtown Memphis with Liberty Bowl fans already packing the streets.

Memphis police told FOX13 they’ll be receiving assistance from other law enforcement agencies while using all available resources.

The Memphis Conventions and Visitors Bureau told FOX13 there are already 20,000 people in downtown Memphis for the Liberty Bowl.

Memphis police spent Friday morning getting in position to keep the massive Liberty Bowl and New Year Celebration crowds safe.

North Main Station Lieutenant Colonel, Eddie Bass said Memphis police won’t be the only boots on the ground protecting and serving.

“Example, we’ll have the organized and tact unit. We’ll have our homeland security monitoring for entail. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to assist us,” Bass said.

Memphis couldn’t give us a specific amount of law enforcement officers who will be in the downtown area this weekend.

Bass said there will be enough to protect people and car from being broken into.

“Officers in places. We will have deployed in places you wouldn’t expect,” Bass said.

Downtown leaders said with law enforcement will come the Blue Suede brigade and a dozen other outsourced security officers in hotels and businesses.

Several Downtown Business owners told us they have been in communication with the police department to make sure safety for patrons won’t be a concern.

Businesses all over downtown said are cashing in on the more than 25,000 people expected to in and around Beale Street for the Liberty Bowl and New Year Celebration.

Owner of the Robusto Cigar Bar, Robb Hunter said keeping his patrons safe is his main priority.

Hunter told FOX13 MPD has been keeping him in the loop of how they will maintain safety.

“They are here a lot enjoying the fine cigars. More importantly they came in and expressed to us to make sure that we are aware of anything that may be rare or suspicious,” Hunter said.

Robusto and several other businesses told us they will bring in the new year with a big party and they don’t expect safety to be a concern.

“And I promise, you can bet your last it’s going to be a blast,” Hunter said.

