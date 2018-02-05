MPD releases surveillance footage of shooting suspects

Memphis police are asking for help to identify three men they said are wanted in connection with a shooting.
Trending stories:
- TN woman escapes after being kidnapped and beaten by boyfriend
- Man arrested for taking Arkansas teen across state lines
- Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
According to police, the victim was in a car on the 1500 block of South Lauderdale.
MPD said one of the men opened the door, pulled a handgun, and shot the victim.
No arrests have been made.
If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}