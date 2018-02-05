  • MPD releases surveillance footage of shooting suspects

    Updated:

    Memphis police are asking for help to identify three men they said are wanted in connection with a shooting. 

    Trending stories:

    According to police, the victim was in a car on the 1500 block of South Lauderdale. 

    MPD said one of the men opened the door, pulled a handgun, and shot the victim. 

    No arrests have been made. 

    If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: