MPD: Rider clinging to life after dirt bike crash

A person is fighting for their life after crashing a dirt bike.
The accident happened at the corner of Park and Highland around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the dirt bike crashed into another vehicle.
According to MPD, the rider was taken to Regional One.
FOX13 is working to learn more information and will update you on-air and line with the latest information as it become available.
