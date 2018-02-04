  • MPD: Rider clinging to life after dirt bike crash

    A person is fighting for their life after crashing a dirt bike. 

    The accident happened at the corner of Park and Highland around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the dirt bike crashed into another vehicle. 

    According to MPD, the rider was taken to Regional One. 

