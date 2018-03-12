MPD: Robbers use dating site to lure man, victim turns table on suspect

A dating site meet up ending with one man shot, and behind bars.
According to MPD, the victim went to the 8200 block of Whispering Elm to meet a woman he was talking to on a dating site.
The woman got money from the man while they were both inside his tractor trailer. Then, Edward Lesure came up from behind the vehicle, and pointed a gun. While he was getting out of the vehicle, the victim shot the suspect.
Lesure was taken to Methodist Germantown to be treated for his injuries.
When detectives talked to Lesure, he told them that he was just standing in the driveway when a man drove up to him and fired his gun.
Detectives were eventually able to track down the driver, who told them about the dating site, and what led up to the shooting.
Police brought Lesure and the 'woman,' who turned out to be an underage juvenile, in for questioning. The underage girl was with her mother when she told police that Lesure and her had planned to lure the victim and rob him.
Lesure is charged with aggravated robbery and false reporting.
It is not clear if the shooter is facing any charges.
