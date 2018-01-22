MPD searching for Exxon robbery suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a gas station robbery suspect.
The incident happened January 20 at the Exxon located at 5158 Summer Avenue.
The store clerk told police the suspect entered the business and attempted to purchase a pack a gum. Moments later, the suspect pulled out a knife after the clerk opened the cash register.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright back in Memphis to face murder charges
- Known drug dealer shot and killed in deputy-involved shooting, suspect detained
- Woman killed on busy stretch of I-240
- Investigators: Man dumped body of wife who never returned from Graceland trip
The robber took cash from the register and left the Exxon in a white Oldsmobile Intrigue bearing TN tags 1A9-6C4. The car was last seen southbound on White Station Road.
The suspect is described as African-American, approximately 5’7”, slim build, 155 lbs, with dark color clothing.
If you have any information that could help police identify the suspect, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}