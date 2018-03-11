MPD searching for missing man with medical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police need your help searching for a missing man with a medical condition.
Investigators said Darren Pugh, 53, walk away from his home in the 3900 block of Old Covington Pike and never returned.
Officers said the victim has a medical condition that requires attention.
Darren was last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday.
MPD said Darren is 5' 7", 160 lbs, dark complexion with black hair in a short afro and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a burgundy and gray jacket, black pants, and white shoes.
If you've seen Darren Pugh, contact Memphis Police at 528-CASH.
