  • MPD searching for missing man with medical condition

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police need your help searching for a missing man with a medical condition.

    Investigators said Darren Pugh, 53, walk away from his home in the 3900 block of Old Covington Pike and never returned.

    Officers said the victim has a medical condition that requires attention.

    Darren was last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday.

    MPD said Darren is 5' 7", 160 lbs, dark complexion with black hair in a short afro and a beard.

    He was last seen wearing a burgundy and gray jacket, black pants, and white shoes.

    If you've seen Darren Pugh, contact Memphis Police at 528-CASH. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    MPD searching for missing man with medical condition

  • Headline Goes Here

    City advances to Champions League QFs despite loss to Basel

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chanel caps Paris with ode to fall; stars out at Vuitton

  • Headline Goes Here

    No-fur Stella McCartney fuses men's, women's styles in Paris

  • Headline Goes Here

    Givenchy gets gritty as Poiret is relaunched in Paris