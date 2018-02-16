MPD searching for missing woman being held against her will

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old woman who told her family she was being held against her will.
MPD told FOX13 Destini Williams was last seen around 4:00 Thursday afternoon. She was leaving her home to go to Wolfchase Mall.
Her last known location was the 3600 block of Bluff Wood Dr.
The family received a text message stating the victim was being held against her will.
Investigators describe Destini as a black female, 4' 11", 135 lbs, with a Mohawk hairstyle. She was wearing a white t-shirt with red writing saying 'Arlington graduation 2014' with blue jeans.
Destini might be driving a 2009 Chevy Impala, 4 door blue, with TN tag 602YMQ. The tag has a pink Auto Nation cover.
If you have seen Destini Williams, contact MPD missing persons at 901-545-2677.
