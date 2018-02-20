MPD searching for possible abduction suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for two suspects who may be responsible for an abduction.
Police responded to a possible abduction call at the Cordova State Center Monday night.
According to police, the victim was observed walking across the parking lot when he was approached by two men who got out of a black Dodge Charger that was missing the front bumper.
The victim was then forced in the trunk and the car was last seen traveling from the area of the Cordova Skate Center and going east toward Germantown Pkwy. The victim was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Police said there may have also been a woman in the vehicle.
If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
