MPD searching for serial robber, targeted 7 people in 2 days

Memphis police are asking for help to locate a robber who they said has been on a crime spree for the past two days.
Information is extremely limited, however, he is described as 6 feet tall, 180 pounds and around 22-years-old.
In a press release about the crime MPD said, they do not know what kind of vehicle he is driving.
Trending stories:
- Couple charged after paramedics treating ‘miscarriage’ find live baby in trash
- Woman shot in head didn't know it for 2 months; boyfriend wanted by FBI
- Man shot to death while broadcasting on Facebook Live
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
According to police, six out of the seven victims were women, and all of the attacks happened at grocery store or gas station parking lots.
MPD said the suspect has stolen purses and multiple cars. The suspect usually flees the scene inside the stolen car, however, all the vehicles have been recovered.
Most of the attacks happened in Cordova, but robberies happened on the 1600 block of east Holmes and the 3300 block of Winchester.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}