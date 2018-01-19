MPD searching for suspect wanted after Chipotle burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for burglarizing Chipotle.
Investigators said the burglary happened around 1:49 a.m. December 12th in the 5800 block of Poplar.
Restaurant owners captured the crime on the business' surveillance video.
The suspect was described as a male, medium build, 5'8 to 5'10. He was wearing dark colored jeans with a FedEx hoodie.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information related to this case, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
