MPD still searching for answers, four months after a 10-year-old was shot and killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is searching for answers after a 10-year-old was shot and killed November 2017 on Airways and Ketchum.
Police told FOX13 the incident happened around 4:35 p.m. November 13.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Truitt. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a female and two male juveniles with gunshot wounds.
One male victim Richard Jordan, 10, was transported to Le Bonheur where he later died.
The female and another male juvenile was taken to a local hospital. Two other victims involved were not injured, according to MPD.
The investigation revealed the five victims were in a vehicle heading north on Airways at Ketchum waiting on the light to change.
MPD said a gold Chevy Malibu and black Chrysler 300 opened fire on the vehicle.
Multiple gunshots were fired at the victims, the suspects then fled east on Ketchum.
The victims then drove to the Airways Station for assistance.
No arrests have been made at this time. Please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
