MPD: Teen arrested, connected to multiple carjackings

Memphis police arrested a woman who they said is connected to multiple carjackings, including robbing a pizza delivery driver.
Dymanesha Riddle, 18, is charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property.
On Jan. 5, 2018, a woman left her vehicle running on the 3500 block of Graceland Rd. When the victim returned, her car was gone. Officers were able to locate the vehicle. Riddle was sitting in the drivers seat.
Riddle admitted to stealing the car. however, while she was in custody, officers remembered multiple cases where Dymanesha Riddle was a suspect.
Riddle was the getaway driver when a Dominos' deliver employee was robbed and gunpoint, police said. The arrest affidavit said there two other carjacking Riddle said we was inside the car when the robbery took place.
