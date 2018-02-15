MPD: Teen arrested for raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone

A man is in jail after police said he raped a 9-month-old baby girl.
According to police, Isiah Hayes, 19, recorded himself sexually assaulting the child.
The victim's mother told police she found a video on a cell phone and realized the horrific video showed Hayes and her daughter. The arrest affidavit said the attack happened in October of 2016.
She was able to identify the teen through Facebook and turned the information over to police.
Police were also able to identify the suspect and arrested Hayes on February 13. Police said the young man admitted to the sexual assault.
Hayes is charged with aggravated rape of a child and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
He is due in court today for a video arraignment.
