  • MPD: Teen shot in the head

    Memphis police are looking for a shooter after a teenager was shot in the head in the High-Point Terrace area. 

    The 17-year-old was transferred to Regional One in extremely critical condition around 11;30 p.m. Tuesday. 

    The shooting happened on the 3600 block of Galloway Ave, police said. 

    FOX13 is live on the scene with the latest on the investigation and the hunt for who pulled the trigger. 

