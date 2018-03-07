  • MPD: Two more people arrested for Cordova crime spree

    Two men are behind bars for multiple aggravated robberies, police said. 

    This is the second batch of arrests in connection with the crime spree. 

    Arrest affidavits for Angelo Bunting, 20, and Tyun Turnage, 18, said the robberies started on February 26. They robbed four people in under 48 hours. 

    According to police, the men would come up to the victims, mostly women, in a parking lot, pull a handgun and rob the them. 

    The duo is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. 

    Bunting is facing other charges for identity theft. After he robbed on of the victim's, he tried to use her credit card, right next door from where he stole it, to buy more than $1,300 worth of stuff.

