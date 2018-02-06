MPD: Woman choked, locked in closet then forced to perform sex acts at knife point

A woman is recovering after she was brutally attacked and kidnaped.
According to police, the victim was laying on the bed Facetiming a friend when Michael Russell became enraged. Russell started to beat the victim with a belt and tied it around her neck. She eventually passed out.
Russell then put the victim in a small closest, blocked it with furniture so she could not run for help.
MPD said Russell took her out of the closest and then forced her to perform sex acts on him at knife point.
Michael Russell aggravated assault to wit strangulation and aggravated kidnapping, among others.
