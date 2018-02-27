MPD: Woman runs over boyfriend on railroad tracks

A woman is in jail after she tried to run over her boyfriend on a Memphis railroad track.
Memphis police were called to the 1300 block of Warford Street on February 26.
When police pulled up to the scene, the found a man lying in between the railroad tracks. His girlfriend, Roshonique Coleman, was kneeling over him.
The police report said Coleman and the suspect got into an argument inside a vehicle. The victim hoped out and started walking down the railroad tracks.
Police said Coleman got into the driver seat, and started down the tracks after the victim. The man was hit by the Nissan Altima and placed on top of the hood of the car. He eventually went under the car, and she kept driving.
It is unclear what the two were arguing about the start the fight.
