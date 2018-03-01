MPD: Woman stabbed in breast, jumps on MATA bus to escape attacker

A woman is recovering after she was stabbed in Memphis.
According to police, the victim was standing at Arnold Road near Ridgeway Road. When a man approached her, she told him 'not to walk up on her.' The two then started arguing.
She said during the argument, he randomly pulled out a knife and stabbed her. The woman hopped on a MATA bus and told the bus driver what happened. They closed the door and drove away.
The bus driver told MPD he recognized the man and was able to provide limited details about his possible place of work. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.
Anyone with information about this stabbing should call police at 901-528-CASH.
