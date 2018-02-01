0 MPD's Crisis Intervention Team responded to scene where man stabbed officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned members of MPD's Crisis Intervention Team or CIT, were on scene Tuesday night to bring help to Christopher Roby.

The team answers tens of thousands of calls every year from people seeking help with friends and family suffering from mental illness.

The numbers are staggering. Last year alone, CIT service calls added up to over 21,000. That's 21,000 calls, with many suffering from mental illness, that this team answers without doubt. Like Tuesday night, some calls can get violent, but the CIT's motto is to bring calmness to crisis.

"The toughest aspect is you never know what you're going to run into. You never know. No two calls are the same," said Lt. Col. Vincent Beasley, coordinator of MPD’s Crisis Intervention Team.

That was the case Tuesday night when Beasley's Crisis Intervention Team was called into action to bring help to Christopher Roby. Once arriving, although the situation was stressful, his members tried to do the opposite.

"People, when they are in crisis, they want someone to listen to them, and that’s what our CIT officers are trained to do. Listen," explained Beasley.

But during the team’s 40 hours of training, 7 of which are face-to-face with people suffering from mental illness, they are handed other tools when de-escalation doesn't work.

"Even when using the taser and all of the other equipment that we use, there is still no guarantee that individuals will comply," Beasley said.

It happened Tuesday night and Beasley said his team did everything right even though they could have taken a different route.

"I will have you to know that had those officers used deadly force on him last night, they would have been exactly right in what they were doing," he said.

Beasley also said he takes pride in wearing the CIT pin, members are only paid $25 extra a month and most have family members suffering from mental illnesses.

"Even the professionals will tell you it’s a difficult thing and these officers have stepped forward and stepped to the plate and said I am willing to do that," said Beasley.

Beasley also told us that Memphis' CIT is a model for over 400 law enforcement agencies around the country. Of the 21,311 CIT service calls they answered last year, only 15 people were transported with injuries.

