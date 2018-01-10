MS deputy struck during police chase

A man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, according to The Panolian.
On top of the previous charge, Martavius Davis is also facing six charges of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.
The Panolian reports that multiple agencies were involved in the 52-mile police pursuit.
The chase started in DeSoto County and ended with a multi-vehicle crash at the Oakland exit on I-55.
A Yalobusha County deputy, Thomas West, was inside his vehicle during the crash, The Panolian reports. Deputy West pulled over to try and put out stop sticks to stop Davis. Luckily, he was not injured.
Davis, 23, is at the Yalobusha County Detention Center.
