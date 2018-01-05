  • MS Murder suspect arrested in Memphis

    A man wanted for murder was arrested by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. 

    Back in December, a warrant for capital murder was issued for Charles Alan Johnson.

    US Marshals tracked him to a house in Memphis. When they arrived, Johnson was found in the attic. He was taken into custody shortly after. 

    This is the second murder arrest that the Memphis Task Force has been involved in on Jan 5. 

