Multi-Platinum music producer from Memphis killed over weekend

The hip-hop industry is mourning after Miles Ferrell, known as Ensayne Wayne, was shot over the weekend.
He was killed in northwest Atlanta.
He is the brother of music producer Drumma Boy who took to Instagram to release a statement.
I lost the first person I ever looked up too in life... the first person I ever wanted to be like... My BIG blood-brother... 💉 My dad showed me the fundamentals of music & music theory, but my brother introduced me to making beats. He paved the way for me, introduced me to everybody he could, continuously bragged about me and gave me an alternative route to take. I always just wanted to see him smile and be proud of the moves I made as well as the moves we made together. Thank you all for the condolences sent for @ensaynewayne and family. #LegendsLiveForever #RIP #EnsayneWayne
According to police, the shooting happened after a fight outside Drumma Boy's Clothing Boutique.
No arrests have been made in this shooting.
Ferrell was born and raised in the Bluff City. He produced music for multiple Memphis hip-hop stars.
According to his Linkedin, Ensayne Wayne worked with artists such as Young Dolph, Three Six Mafia, Yo Gotti, among others.
He attended State Technical College in Memphis from 1988 to 1990.
