Multi-Platinum music producer from Memphis killed over weekend

    The hip-hop industry is mourning after Miles Ferrell, known as Ensayne Wayne, was shot over the weekend. 

    He was killed in northwest Atlanta.

    He is the brother of music producer Drumma Boy who took to Instagram to release a statement. 

    According to police, the shooting happened after a fight outside Drumma Boy's Clothing Boutique. 

    No arrests have been made in this shooting.  

    Ferrell was born and raised in the Bluff City. He produced music for multiple Memphis hip-hop stars. 

    According to his Linkedin, Ensayne Wayne worked with artists such as Young Dolph, Three Six Mafia, Yo Gotti, among others. 

    He attended State Technical College in Memphis from 1988 to 1990. 

