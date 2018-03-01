0 Multiple counties closing schools after flooding problems

TENNESSEE - Hardeman County has also announced that it will be closed Friday.

Hardeman, Fayette, and McNairy counties closed school Thursday for flooding issues.

FOX13 went to Hardeman county, and found several back roads had major ponding issues.

Hardeman County Highway Department’s Assistance Superintendent Casey Swift told us this past week has caused a lot of issues.

“We’ve had crews out over night this whole week,” he said. “Everyday this week we’ve been working on just about every road.”

The Hatchie River flows throughout the county, and is higher than it’s been since the 1970s, which means it and the surrounding creeks are flowing into the roads.

“A lot of roads that have never been underwater have been underwater this week,” Swift said.

Swift said people should turn around if they see any roads under water.

“You can see the road, the waters on top of the road, you think it’s safe, but underneath it could be undermined a culvert underneath or something could be washed out, and as soon as you ride across it, it could cave in,” he said.

We are working to find out if the schools will be closed Friday.

