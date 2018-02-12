Multiple vehicles burglarized near U of M

Memphis police are asking for help to identify a man who they said burglarized multiple vehicles near the University of Memphis campus.
According to police. officers were called to the 3600 block of Southern Avenue.
When police arrived on the scene, officers found two cars that were broken into. A laptop, text books and backpacks were stolen.
Surveillance video caught the man police said is responsible. His 2003 tan Oldsmobile Aurora with chrome wheels and a temporary tag was used in connection with the crime.
